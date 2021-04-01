HCM City turns screws on marine economy
Marine economy and urban areas would be a new development engine of Ho Chi Minh City, experts have said.
Marine economy and urban areas would be a new development engine of Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: nongnghiep.vn)
HCM City (VNA) – Marine economy and urban areas would be a new development engine of Ho Chi Minh City, experts have said.
Many scientists at a workshop in HCM City on March 30 suggested the southern metropolis identify its development model as well as how to connect with other localities for mutual development, towards sustainability.
They emphasised the need to devise regional institutions and conduct regional coordination as best as possible.
Vo Van Hoan, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, said HCM City should become a service centre with international competitiveness, looking towards new economic models such as green marine economy.
A strategy is needed to spur the development of the local sea-based economy and urban area chain, making them connected regionally and globally, he said.
Shifting the marine economic model in the coastal district of Can Gio towards ecological environment conservation and humanity would be a breakthrough of the city, according to the official.
At the workshop (Photo: VNA)
There is an evitable need for HCM City to turn itself into a hub of finance and commercial services of regional and international standards, he said.
Dr. Nguyen Duc Hien, deputy head of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission, said Vietnam has a coastline of more than 3,600km, covering 28 out of 63 cities and provinces.
The coastal localities make up 58.2 percent of national FDI, 36.6 percent of the country’s export-import value and 58 percent of total enterprises in Vietnam, he said, stressing their important role in national economic development.
HCM City has proven its locomotive role in this regard for many years, he said./.