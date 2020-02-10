Business Improving access to resources critical for SME development: ministry Access to resources was vital for the development of of small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Business Bamboo Airways to increase Hanoi-HCM City flights Vietnam’s newest carrier Bamboo Airways will bring its flights on the route between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to 36 from the current 20 per day from February 15, as demand is increasing.

Business Steering committee set up to promote sea-based economic development Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued Decision 203/QD/TTg on the establishment of a national steering committee for the implementation of the strategy for the sustainable development of the Vietnamese marine economy until 2030 with a vision until 2045.