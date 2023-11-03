The above number included 4.12 million foreign tourists, or 82% of the set target.

Revenue from accommodation and catering services was more than 3.6 billion USD, and that from travel service was over 360 million USD, up over 30% and 68% year on year, respectively.

The municipal tourism department attributed the result to the sector's efforts to develop an array of tourism programs that connect tourist attractions in the city, and those that link local destinations with tourism sites in other localities.

With a view to realizing its goal of welcoming 5 million international visitors and more than 35 million domestic ones, the sector will continue to popularize its standout tourism offerings through various events./.

VNA