Sci-Tech Da Nang greenlights stem cell project The first-ever research project on stem cells in Da Nang and the central region has been given approval from Da Nang Hi-Tech Park and Industrial Zones Authorities, making a crucial step in turning the city into a centre of biological research.

Sci-Tech Saigon Hi-tech Park to celebrate 20th anniversary The Saigon Hi-Tech Park (SHTP) in Ho Chi Minh City has attracted more than 12 billion USD in domestic and foreign investment since its establishment 20 years ago, said the head of its management board.

Sci-Tech OV scientist in France helps promote sustainable rice cultivation in Mekong Delta Dr. Le Toan Thuy, an overseas Vietnamese scientist in France, has joined projects to help Vietnamese managers and farmers effectively develop rice cultivation models in the Mekong Delta region.

Sci-Tech Techfest Mekong 2022 kicks off The startup festival in the Mekong Delta region (Techfest Mekong 2022), themed Khat Vong Vung Dat Chin Rong (Aspiration of the land of nine dragons), opened in Can Tho city on October 19.