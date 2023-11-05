From now until the end of the year, Ho Chi Minh City's tourism industry will focus on strengthening the tourism promotion and advertising activities of provinces and cities, especially some countries in the region and around the world.

It will also focus on its strengths for the year-end tourism season and festivals welcoming the new year of 2024.

Besides, the city’s tourism industry is concentrating on renewing and promoting Vietnam's tourism to lure more high-spending tourist groups.

The Department of Planning and Investment of Ho Chi Minh City reported that in the first nine months of this year, the southern metropolis welcomed 27 million domestic visitors and 3.5 million foreign tourists, up nearly 25% year-on-year, and earned 125.45 trillion VND (5.16 billion USD) from the sector, a rise of 35.8%./.

