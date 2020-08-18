Treating critical COVID-19 cases at the Hoa Vang Field Hospital in Da Nang city, Dr Vuong Xuan Toan and chief caregiver Hoang Minh Ha, who are volunteers from Bach Mai Hospital in Hanoi, face a high risk of cross-contamination and work under pressure every day.

Doctors and nurses are working 3-4 shifts a day dressed in protective clothing. The only way to recognise each other is by names stamped on clothes. Each patient that recovers is the result of the unceasing efforts of medical workers at the centre of the outbreak.

While thousands of tourists are fleeing Da Nang city, these doctors are rushing to the centre of the outbreak. Despite all the hardship and dangers that entails, the warriors are still holding on to protect the community.

Nine more COVID-19 patients in Da Nang were given the all-clear on August 17 morning, raising the total successfully treated in the central city to 53.

Vietnam has so far recorded 976 infections and 24 deaths related to COVID-19./.

VNA