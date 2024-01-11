An aerial view shows people are standing on a flooded road in Yong Peng in Malaysia 's Johor state. (Photo: AFP)

Hanoi (VNA) – Floods in Malaysia have displaced nearly 10,000 people as of January 10, with Johor state being the worst hit.

According to the country's authorised agencies, 8,180 have been displaced in Johor state, while another 1,501 have been evacuated in neighboring Pahang state with the victims being housed in flood relief centres.

The Meteorological Department of Malaysia has issued warnings of heavy rains due to the northeast monsoon, which typically lasts from October to March, with strong winds and rough seas expected, in northern states and the east coast of the Southeast Asian country.



Meanwhile, heavy rains have continued throughout Indonesia's capital Jakarta as the rainy season remains in full force, bringing further risks of landslides in several areas, the city's disaster mitigation agency has warned.

It said that as many as 16 sub-districts in the country's largest city were potentially prone to landslides this month.

Authorised agencies have called on civil servants and the public in the areas to stay alert as landslides can potentially happen in areas near riversides and cliffs during above-normal rainfall.



Disasters like floods and landslides often occur in Indonesia during the rainy season./.