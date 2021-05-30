Students in the AAu Experience programme visit schools to participate in demonstration classes and Q&A sessions that focus on prospective careers. (Photo courtesy of A Au Vocational Guidance School)

- High schools in Ho Chi Minh City are offering more career guidance programmes to foster students’ awareness about career choices and study plans.Bui Thi Xuan High School in the city’s district 1, for instance, earlier this month carried out a programme with businesses and career counselling specialists who shared information about the labour market.Nguyen Duy Tam, deputy rector of the school, said the programme aimed to provide students with advice on choosing the career they desire.In March, Nguyen Du High School in district 10 carried out a programme themed “Experience One Day as a Teacher” to help students understand the work and activities that teachers perform in a classroom setting.The event attracted 197 students from all grades at the school.Huynh Thanh Phu, rector of the school, said that students can learn about their core strengths and weaknesses in particular work environments. Many students became more confident about pursuing tertiary study at universities of education.A Au Vocational Guidance School in HCM City offers the AAu Experience that includes on-site visits to school facilities and participation in demonstration classes as well as Q&A sessions with the school’s lecturers to give students and parents an insight into prospective careers.The programme has over the past years met the demand for career orientation at secondary schools, high schools, tertiary establishments, and social support establishments.A representative at the A Au Vocational Guidance School said that updated information on the labour market should be part of career orientation programmes.Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many apps and software on career orientation have been launched.Le Thi Thanh Mai, head of the enrolment department at Vietnam National University-HCM City, said that online channels offer useful information on career counselling and guidance for students and parents.Career education is expected to be part of the educational curriculum at all secondary and high schools by 2025 as part of the Government-approved project on career education for high school students for the 2018-2025 period./.