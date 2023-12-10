According to market research company Technavioa, the semiconductors market in Vietnam is estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.5% between 2021-2025.

However, the lack of skilled labour in Vietnam is a major challenge impeding market growth.

The big manpower shortage, over 80%, is a major problem needing to be addressed as more than 50 FDI businesses have invested in this industry in Vietnam and they are in need of a large number of personnel.

Experts forecast the semiconductor industry in Vietnam will require about 20,000 personnel holding the bachelor’s or higher degrees in the next five years and about 50,000 engineers in the next 10 years.

In 2024, Vietnamese universities will take in 1,000 students and provide them with comprehensive training in integrated circuit design./.

VNA