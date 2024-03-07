Vu Kim Hanh, Chairwoman of the Business Association of High Quality Vietnamese Products, speaks at a conference to announce the list on March 7. (VNA)

HCM City (VNA) - The Business Association of High-Quality Vietnamese Products on March 7 announced a list of 529 businesses with products winning the high-quality title voted by consumers in 2024.



Among the businesses, 32 have been on the list for 28 consecutive years since the High Quality Vietnamese Goods Programme was launched. Meanwhile, 16 have entered the list for the first time.



Outstanding names in the list include Asia Bakery-Confectionary Co. Ltd., Tho Phat Food Processing One Member Company Limited, Ha Long Canned Food JSC, VISSAN JSC, Cholimex Food JSC, Vietnam Dairy Products JSC (Vinamilk), Van Thanh Mattress Company Ltd., An Phuoc Garment Embroidery Shoes Co. Ltd, My Hao Chemical Cosmetics JSC, and Saigon Cosmetics JSC.



In the ABCD Mekong regional network, An Giang has the highest number of voted businesses with 15. The followers are Can Tho and Dong Thap with 13 each, and Ben Tre with seven.

The vote for Vietnamese high-quality products this year received feedback from over 70,000 consumers across the country.



According to Vu Kim Hanh, Chairwoman of the Business Association of High Quality Vietnamese Products, the results unveil new businesses winning the title for the first time for their innovative efforts in distribution activities, and increasing presence in distribution systems. Most of the newly emerging businesses are food suppliers, and typical enterprises in production practices and achieving OCOP certification.



The dried and instant food sector has the highest number of voted businesses, followed by the sauce and seasoning industry, Hanh said.



A ceremony to announce and award certificates to high-quality Vietnamese businesses in 2024 will be held in HCM City on April 13, Hanh added./.