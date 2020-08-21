Found on many streets around Hanoi, these light-emitting bins use solar energy and not only wow people but are also a new way to spread the word about environmental protection.

The trash system is called “Green Lightbox” and has a capacity of 80 litres. Each bin is equipped with solar panels, generating 25W of electricity.

The bins also illuminate an information board from 6.30 to 12 midnight every day.

Applying technology in environmental protection while using clean energy is a smart strategy. But many people believe it is also necessary to synchronise garbage collections and the treatment process.

According to the plan, about 10,000 trash bins will be installed citywide, especially in parks, hospitals, and schools./.

VNA