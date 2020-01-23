Business Another Taiwan-Da Nang air route launched Taipei-based StarLux Airlines has launched a new air route linking Taiwan and Vietnam’s central city of Da Nang.

Business Japanese firms teams up with Vingroup in smart urban building Japan’s Mitsubishi Corp. and Nomura Real Estate Development will join hands with Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup on a smart urban development project in Ho Chi Minh City, according to Nihon Keizai daily business newspaper.

Business MoF announces 13 market makers for debt market Thirteen commercial banks and securities firms will be allowed to join the debt market or Government bonds (G-bonds) market in Vietnam this year.