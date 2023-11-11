H’Mong ethnic people practice playing the panpipe since they are young boys. They may make it look effortless, but it certainly is not.

Panpipe players must continually practice to improve the strength and endurance of their breathing, to make the panpipe sound more powerful and resonant.

Panpipe dancing is no less sophisticated than playing the instrument, and also looks simpler than it is. It is especially challenging when it comes to fast-paced melodies.

The sophisticated techniques make panpipe playing truly an art form of the H’Mong people. In order to preserve the skill, many H’Mong men have opened classes and clubs to pass down the art to the younger generations.

Lao Chai commune established a panpipe club in 2015 that gathers together local artisans and young enthusiasts. Its 15 members frequently play at local festivals and go on tour to other localities.

Joint efforts by local people and the Government have paid off, with more young H’Mong men keen to learn the panpipe. As long as the sound of panpipes fill the air, H’Mong traditional values will continue to live on no matter the circumstances./.

VNA