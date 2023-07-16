According to the city’s Department of Planning and Investment, the city is developing an FDI attraction project for the 2023 - 2025 period with a vision to 2030.



It eyes to attract strategic investors, who pour capital from 1.27 billion USD for conventional projects or some 127 million USD for research and innovation projects.



Ho Chi Minh City expects to attract more than 50 high-tech projects by 2025 with a total investment capital of at least 3 billion USD.

In the first half of this year, the country's economic locomotive granted new investment certificates for 514 projects with a combined registered capital of 231 million USD.



Among the nations and territories pouring capital into the city, Singapore ranked first with 89 projects and a total registered capital of 126 million USD, accounting for some 55% of the newly registered capital./.

VNA