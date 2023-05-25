At the opening of the event. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh Export Forum and Trade Fair 2023 opened at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) on May 25.



Jointly hosted by the municipal Department of Industry and Trade and the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the event aims to strengthen trade promotion and help enterprises expand markets.



It features 250 pavilions of Vietnamese enterprises from the business associations nationwide, which display key export products and services in various fields. More than 3,000 domestic and foreign visitors have registered to participate in the event, according to the organiser.



In his opening remarks, Vo Van Hoan, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, said the event is one of the activities to support enterprises in their production, business and export in the southern metropolis, adding that such activities are expected to bring opportunities for businesses and manufacturers to promote products and brands to international markets, as well as serve as a bridge to help domestic enterprises grasp consumer needs and market trends.





Do Thang Hai, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade, said the Ho Chi Minh Export Forum and Trade Fair 2023 is an important trade promotion activity that facilitates the expansion of export markets.



A forum on strengthening linkages towards green exports will be held during the four-day event, updating green consumption trends of major import markets. It aims to promoting a green export strategy to help increase competitive advantages for the business community in improving the value of the order and expanding markets./.