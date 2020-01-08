Thoi An Flower Village in District 12 is the largest flower growing area in Ho Chi Minh City. At the moment, tens of thousands of pots of yellow daisies, marigolds, sunflowers and petunia are being carefully tended to for the Tet market.

According to gardeners, due to higher costs than in previous years, Tet flower prices will increase by about 10 percent.

When agricultural land was abundant, Ho Chi Minh City had more flower villages. With Lunar New Year approaching, those that remain are rushing to supply the market.

With just days to go before Tet, gardeners in Ho Chi Minh City are working hard to help the city retain the charm of the country’s biggest holiday./.

VNA