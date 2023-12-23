The Ho Chi Minh City International Music Festival, known as HOZO, opens on December 22 at Nguyen Hue pedestrian street. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh City International Music Festival, known as HOZO, opened on December 22 at Nguyen Hue pedestrian street in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 1.



As the city’s biggest cultural event in 2023, HOZO, now in its third edition, is expected to offer the audience a magnificent musical space and a multi-sensory experience.



According to the festival organisers, the music festival witnesses the participation of 10 popular international artists and bands and 14 Vietnamese ones. It is expected to draw about 150,000 music lovers during the three-day event.



Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the city People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung said that the festival has become an annual cultural tourism event in the city.



It aims to realise the city’s goal of developing its cultural industries, stimulating tourism, and implementing a project on the organisation of typical festivals, and cultural and sports events in the 2020-2030 period.



The opening night on December 22 saw the participation of two international representatives – Singaporean singer Charlie Lim and Siberian group Otyken – and five Vietnamese representatives, namely singers Binz and GreyD, music groups Chillies and Saigon Pops Orchestra and DJ Hoaprox.



On the second night, the audience will be treated to music from the Korean band Tempest, the Tokyo-based Vietnamese rock band Kurrock, the Indonesian group Good Morning Everyone, and singers such as Van Mai Huong, My Anh, Vu Thao My, and Erik.



The spotlight of the final night will turn to the renowned DJ Don Diablo, El Pony Pisador from Barcelona, the Vietnamese rock band Vortexx, singer Thu Minh, and music group Dalab.



In addition to the main stage, HOZO also has a side stage with the participation of multi-artistic talents such as Saigon Choir which will perform 13 foreign and Vietnamese songs, SpaceX Dance Group with an internal dance showcase, and Aerobic contest - Showcase All Style./.