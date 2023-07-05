Boasting untouched beauty and with a focus on building its image as a safe and friendly tourist destination, Hon Son has made a good impression on visitors from near and far.

Compared with other famous tourist islands in Kien Giang, such as Phu Quoc and Nam Du, Hon Son Island saw tourism development decades later. It has, however, seen a strong increase in tourist numbers. Many visitors say the attraction of Hon Son is its unspoiled beauty and affordable cost.

Hon Son Island has begun to develop strongly in tourism since 2018. On average, the island commune welcomes nearly 600,000 visitors each year. In 2022 and the first half of this year, visitor numbers nearly doubled compared to previous years./.

