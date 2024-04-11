Illustrative image (Photo: Honda Vietnam)

Hanoi (VNA) – Honda Vietnam on April 11 announced that its retail sales of motorcycles and automobiles in March increased by 11.4% and 124% compared to the previous month.



Last month, it sold 134,196 motorbikes, up 11.4% month-on-month, bringing the total motorcycles sales for the fiscal year 2024 (from April 2023 to March 2024) to 2,051,194 units, reflecting a year-on-year decrease of 12.2%. Honda Vietnam also exported 57,692 motorcycles in the review period.



With the above-mentioned sales, Honda Vietnam held more than 82.5% of motorcycle market share among Vietnam Association of Motorcycle Manufacturers (VAMM) members, experiencing a 1.6% rise compared with the previous fiscal year.

The company sold 2,832 cars of all kinds in March, marking a month-on-month increase of 124.1%, thereby, raising total car sales for the fiscal year 2024 to 25,553 vehicles, down 1% compared to fiscal year 2023./.