Illustrative image. (Photo: tinnhanhchungkhoan.vn)

HCM City (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE) will mobilise all resources to implement important tasks this year, focussing on putting the trading system provided by the Korean Exchange (KRX) into operation.



The information was unveiled by a representative of HOSE at the gong-beating ceremony on February 8 to mark its opening after the Lunar New Year holiday.



Addressing the event, Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee said, as the nucleus of the Vietnamese stock market, HOSE should strive to meet international standards, contributing more to the city’s economic recovery.



The city will focus on completing a project turning itself into a regional and international financial hub to promote the development of the stock market, he said.



Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyen Duc Chi said one of the important tasks of the securities industry in 2022 is putting the KRX trading system into operation on schedule, ensuring it operates efficiently and securely.



Attention should be paid to stabilising the market, strengthening supervision, improving the quality of listed companies in terms of governance and information disclosure as well as ensuring a safe and transparent market./.