According to the lender, Vietnam’s growth of this year still benefits from the advantages in the country’s post-pandemic reopening, but challenges will have heavier impacts on the economy next year.

Despite the influences of the global economic slowdown, Vietnam may still top ASEAN countries in terms of growth, according to experts from HSBC.

According to HSBC, Vietnam made a booming recovery in 2022, which makes it more likely to continue to be one of the countries with outstanding growth in Asia.

However, after posting year-on-year growth of over 17% in the first three quarters of this year, the country’s export growth slowed down in October and sharply reduced in November compared to the same periods of the last two years./.

VNA