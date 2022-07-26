foreign judges from the Republic of Korea and one from Sweden as well as a renowned DJ from Singapore.

It saw a number of dance and hip-hop clubs from around the country come to compete in four categories.



The winner of the hip-hop “1 vs 1” will go on to represent the country at the Golden Era of Hiphop Championships, which is scheduled to take place in the Republic of Korea later this year.

The festival was part of the Hue Festival 2022, and aimed to create a venue for Vietnamese artists to show off their talent and help local people learn more about hip-hop culture./.

VNA