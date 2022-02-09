The tourist information website says that riding a motorbike is the best way to experience the daily life of local people, and discover interesting things in Vietnam.

The Hue-Hoi An route connects the two famous cultural heritage sites, which have been popular among backpackers and tourists for many years.

This route not only has beautiful natural scenery, like the Hai Van Pass, but also connects famous monuments such as the Hue Royal Palace, Tomb of Nguyen Dynasty Kings, Trang Tien Bridge and Hoi An Ancient Town.

Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards is an annual award voted by the site's travellers. In the ranking of the best travel experiences in the world by Tripadvisor in 2021, the jet ski tour in Dubai (UAE) ranks at the top./.

VNA