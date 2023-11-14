Politics Phong Nha –Ke Bang National Park – 20 years of world heritage conservation On July 3, 2003, the World Heritage Committee under the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) approved Vietnam's submission to recognise its Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park as a World Natural Heritage Site, with criteria of exceptional global value in terms of geology and geomorphology.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest November 14 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam ready to develop ties with US: Deputy FM Vietnam stays ready to develop its extensive, stable and practical ties with the US, within the framework of bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership established in September with 10 pillars, said Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang on November 13.

Politics Vietnam, China look to expand border friendship exchanges Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Hoang Cong Thuy hosted a reception for Liu Xiaokai, President of the Yunnan province's Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, in Hanoi on November 13.