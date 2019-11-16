Hungarian contemporary paintings displayed in Can Tho
An exhibition displaying contemporary paintings of Hungarian artists is taking place in Can Tho city.
On display are 70 contemporary art works, which are acting as a bridge to connect peoples of the Vietnam and Hungary.
The exhibition is expected to act as a non-language barrier communication channel to popularize Hungarian culture to Vietnamese people in general and the youngster in particular.
As part of the Hungarian cultural week in Can Tho, art performances and a display of Hungarian and Vietnamese products also take place./.