Sci-Tech Application of scientific, technological advances boosts development in rural, mountainous regions The Ministry of Science and Technology (MST) and the People’s Committee of Bac Giang province have recently held a conference in Bac Giang city to review the five-year implementation of a programme on supporting the application and transfer of scientific and technological advances to boost socio-economic development in the rural, mountainous and ethnic-inhabited areas in the 2016-2025 period.

ASEAN ASEAN moving towards smart production The Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0) has been strongly affecting every field and subsequently promoting digital transformation, and ASEAN countries have therefore been working hard to adopt smart production.

Sci-Tech Dong Thap has first office for domain name “.vn” registration An office for registration of national domain name “.vn” has been inaugurated in Dong Thap province, becoming the first of its kind in the Mekong Delta locality.