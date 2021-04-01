HUST inaugurates AI international research centre
The Hanoi University of Science and Technology (HUST) has inaugurated its international research centre on artificial intelligence (AI).
The centre aims to connect AI research units nationwide, as well as bolster cooperation with major centres for AI research and application in industry across the globe.
The inaugural of the centre will assist with basic research studies on the creation of “Make-in-Vietnam” technologies, and the application of AI in various sectors so as to speed up digital transformation and the Fourth Industrial Revolution in Vietnam.
The HUST and Naver Corporation of the Republic of Korea will partner to operate the centre for the development of in-depth research and training of skilled personnel in AI.
Vietnam sets a goal of being listed in Top 4 in ASEAN and Top 50 of the world in terms of artificial intelligence (AI) research, development and application by 2030.
The target was set in a National Strategy on AI Research, Development and Application by 2030 recently approved by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
The strategy aims at stepping up AI research, development and application to make it an important technological industry of Vietnam.
By 2030, Vietnam will become a centre for innovation and development of AI solutions and applications in the Southeast Asian region and the world. The country aims to build 10 AI brands of high prestige in the region, develop three national centres on big data and high performance computing, and connect big data and high performance computing centres nationwide into a network and form 50 open datasets in all socio-economic fields to better serve AI research, development and application.
Established in 1956, the HUST was the first university of Vietnam in engineering and has maintained its lead in the engineering and information technology sectors through the years.
It currently has more than 34,000 under-graduate and post-graduate students and PhD candidates. In addition, the university has partnered with more than 200 universities and research institutions of 32 countries and territories./.
