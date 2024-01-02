Society Policies for ethnic minority-inhabited areas pay off The living standards in ethnic minority-inhabited and mountainous areas have been improved in the past year thank to the Government and Prime Minister’s directions, the active engagement of administrations at all levels and sectors, coupled with the collaborative efforts of people from different ethnic groups in enforcing 188 policies related to them, heard a conference in Hanoi on January 2.

Society Quang Nam: suspected ancient shipwreck vanishes in sea An attention-grabbing object, suspected to be an ancient shipwreck, has vanished from the waters off Hoi An city in the central coastal province of Quang Nam, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Van Lanh has confirmed.

Society Labour market quality yet to improve: GSO Vietnam’s labour market quality has not yet improved with a large portion of informal workers although the employed population increased,, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).