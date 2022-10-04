At the Kim Thanh II international border gate in Lao Cai (Photo: VNA)

Lao Cai (VNA) - The import and export value of goods and services transferred via Lao Cai province’s international border gates neared 1.7 billion USD in the first nine months, down 39.4% year-on-year.



According to reports from the People’s Committee of the northwestern province, nine-month exports reeled in 708 million USD, a year-on-year drop of 31.28%. Key export products included peeled wood, dried cassava and fruit.



Meanwhile, the import value was down 18.58% to 460.05 million USD in the reviewed period. Key imports were mostly coke, fertiliser, chemicals and consumer goods.



Due to COVID-19, fruit exports to China via the Kim Thanh II international border gate fell by more than 90%.



Hoang Chi Hien, director of the provincial Department of Industry and Trade, said the volume of customs clearance activities remains limited at local sub-border gates.



Trade at the international railway border gate is continuing as normal, he added./.