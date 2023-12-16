Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Directorate General of Trade Remedies of India (DGTR) has received a request for anti-dumping investigation on textured tempered coated and uncoated glass products originating or imported from Vietnam, reported the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam (TRAV).

The products are classified under HS codes 7003.1990, 7005.1010, 7005.1090, 7005.2190, 7005.2990, 7005.3090, 7007.1900, 7007.2190, 7007.2900, 7016.9000, 7020.0090, and 8541.4011.

The request was filed by Borosil Renewable Limited. The subsidy investigation will cover the period from April 2020 to March 2023 while the loss investigation period will span from June 2022 to June 2023.

If the DGTR launches the investigation, it will publicly announce the probe in the national gazette, and issue a questionnaire for the government of the exporting country and manufacturers, and Indian importers to collect information and relevant documents related to the case.



The TRAV suggested relevant manufacturers and exporters review their export activities to India since 2020, grasp information and prepare contingency plans in case the DGTR officially initiates the investigation, and proactively contact the TRAV for timely assistance./.