According to Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Pranay Verma, the cultural festival is an activity celebrating the 50th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic ties.

The event aims to boost cultural exchange and step up cooperation in trade, investment, education, information technology, tourism and healthcare between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of External Affairs Tran Phuoc Anh said he believes the event will be a success, contributing to taking the bilateral diplomatic ties to a new height.

With the Covid-19 kept at bay and the economy rebounding, it is a good time for the two peoples to strengthen their bonds and explore opportunities for expanding partnership, the official noted./.

VNA