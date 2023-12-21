World Philippines approves record budget for 2024 Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on December 20 signed into law the national budget for 2024 worth over 5.7 trillion PHP (103.3 billion USD) which includes plans to combat poverty and boost economic growth.

World Large gas reserves discovered in Indonesia The Upstream Oil and Gas Regulatory Task Force (SKK Migas) of Indonesia has announced the discovery of additional gas reserves in the South Andaman Sea that it claims could be among the biggest in the world.

World Thailand halts issuing new gun licences Thailand has stopped issuing new gun licences for a year, the country’s interior ministry announced on December 20.

World Vietnam makes urgent call for ceasefire, protection of civilians in Gaza Strip Vietnam calls for an immediate ceasefire for humanitarian reasons, the unconditional release of hostages, and an end to hostile actions and violence in the escalating conflict between Hamas forces and Israel, said Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN Minister Counsellor Le Thi Minh Thoa.