Indonesia closely monitors COVID-19 situation
Indonesian Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno said on December 18 that the COVID-19 situation remains under control, ensuring safety during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.
At Ngurah Rai international airport in Indonesia (Photo: AFP)Jakarta (VNA) –
He said relevant authorities are closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation and will provide recommendations in the event of complex developments.
To ensure health and prevent the spread of the disease, people need to take preventive measures such as wearing masks, maintaining hygiene, and limiting large gatherings, he said.
According to the Indonesian Ministry of Health, 216 new COVID-19 cases were reported on December 17, along with 128 recoveries and one death.
Indonesia and many countries worldwide have recently witnessed a surge in COVID-19 cases, mostly due to the emergence of the new variant named JN.1./.