ASEAN ASEAN, Australia foster cooperation The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Australia have recently held the first Joint Planning and Review Committee (JPRC) Meeting of the Australia for ASEAN (Aus4ASEAN) Futures Initiative at the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta, Indonesia.

World Flood forces over 6,500 people in eastern Malaysia to evacuate Floods after torrential rain on December 17 have forced more than 6,500 people in Malaysia’s states of Kelantan, Terengganu, Perak and Selangor to leave their homes to safe places.

World ASEAN, Japan committed to taking new step forward in next 50 years Leaders of Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on December 17 agreed to deepen their relations in economy and security at the Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation in Tokyo.

World Thailand: Tourism businesses set to soar in 2024 Businesses associated with tourism, health, lifestyle and digital software services are considered promising for the upcoming year, according to the Business Development Department of Thailand.