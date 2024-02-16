A rice stall in Jakarta, Indonesia . (Photo: AFP)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian authorities affirmed that they will continue to ensure an adequate food supply across the country, especially when Ramadan Month and Eid al-Fitr 1445 Hijriah are approaching.

Head of the National Food Agency (Bapanas) Arief Prasetyo Adi said on February 16 that the agency has asked the State Logistics Agency (Bulog) to maintain prices for farmers while purchasing their agricultural products.

Arief emphasised that the government has imported a certain amount of food to ensure farmers’ interest, elaborating that this is an effort to ensure an adequate and stable food supply throughout the country.

According to the official, some 3.5 million tonnes of rice can be produced during the harvest season, estimated in March and April, adding that the rice supply in Bulog is currently at 1.4 million tonnes.

As of February 14, 185,000 tonnes of rice had been handed over to tens of millions of households in Indonesia, at a ration of 10kg per household. Bapanas aims to distribute an additional 255,000 tonnes of rice to low-income families by the end of this month. About 22 million families will benefit from this programme./.