World Malaysia’s GDP expected to grow 4.2% this year Malaysia’s gross domestic product (GDP) is set to moderate to 4.2% in 2023 amid external headwinds and tightening of monetary policy in many economies, said the Malaysian Industrial Development Finance Berhad) MIDF Research.

World Thailand’s April CCI increases for 11 consecutive months Thailand’s Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) in April increased for the 11th consecutive month, hitting the highest in 38 months, thanks to positive factors like a surge in tourism and election campaigns.

World Thai voters cast ballots to elect new House of Representatives members Millions of voters in Thailand on May 14 cast ballots to elect members of a new 500-seat House of Representatives for the next four years.

World ASEAN Village Network to promote regional comprehensive cooperation The ASEAN Village Network (AVN) will focus on three cooperation areas in its implementation namely tourist village, digital village and One Village One Product (OVOP), in order to promote the comprehensive connectivity and development in the region.