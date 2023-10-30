Spokesman for the Indonesian National Police, Brigadier General Ahmad Ramadhan. (Photo: ANTARA)

Jakarta (VNA) – The counter-terrorism squad of Indonesian police (Densus 88) has arrested 45 terror suspects in October to ensure social security before the elections in February 2024.

Speaking at a press conference on October 29, the spokesman for the Indonesian National Police, Brigadier General Ahmad Ramadhan, said that the country's police force in general and Densus 88 in particular are stepping up the suppression of terrorist groups and criminals.

Twenty-seven suspects were apprehended in separate operations in Jakarta, West Java and Central Sulawesi provinces. They are allegedly members of the extremist group Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) or the Islamic State (IS) terror group.

Ahmad said some suspects were detained after they made provocative posts on social media.

Earlier, the police's anti-terror squad had detained a total of 18 people allegedly involved in terrorism-related criminal activities in six provinces, namely West Sumatra, South Sumatra, Lampung, West Nusa Tenggara, West Java and West Kalimantan. Similar operations have been conducted in the past few months to prevent potential acts of terror./.