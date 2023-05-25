Indonesia , Iran ink MoU to boost Halal products cooperation (Photo: VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) – The governments of Indonesia and the Islamic Republic of Iran have reached a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in Halal products assurance (JPH).

The MoU was inked by Indonesian Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs Zainut Tauhid Sa'adi and Iranian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic Diplomacy Mahdi Safari on May 23 during an official visit to Indonesia by President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi.

According to Sa'adi, his ministry is supporting strengthened cooperation in Halal products at the global level since Indonesia is aiming to become the No. 1 producer of Halal products in the world.

To realise this goal, cooperation and product guarantee synergy are needed among all stakeholders at the global level, he said.

The MoU is expected to strengthen the intended synergy so that Indonesia and Iran can become important players in the industry and global market for Halal products, he added.

Sa'adi said he hopes that the cooperation would increase trade transactions for the products and support efforts to provide economic benefits and strengthen prosperity for both countries.

Meanwhile, head of the Halal Product Assurance Agency (BPJPH) Muhammad Aqil Irham said that Iran is the sixth country that has signed an MoU on Halal products assurance with Indonesia. Five other countries include Chile, Argentina, Hungary, Belarus, and Turkey.

According to Muhammad Aqil Irham, Indonesia will immediately follow up on this G-to-G (government-to-government) MoU by discussing a Mutual Recognition Agreement or MRA between BPJPH and halal institutions in Iran to form a mutual acceptance of BPJPH's Halal certificates and Halal institutions in Iran on a reciprocal basis./.