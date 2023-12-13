Indonesia set to host up to 14 million foreign visitors in 2024
Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno delivers a speech at the National Coordination Meeting on Tourism and Creative Economy 2023 in Bandung, West Java, on Tuesday (December 12, 2023). (Source: ANTARA/Rubby Jovan)Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesian Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Salahudin Uno has unveiled the country’s target to host up to 14.3 million foreign arrivals next year.
The number of foreigners visiting Indonesia in 2023 has reached 9.49 million, surpassing the initial target of 8.5 million. Currently, Indonesia is actively promoting collaboration with several airlines to increase the number of international flights to Kertajati International Airport in West Java.
The tourism and creative economy sectors have significantly contributed to Indonesia's economic growth this year and are expected to become key economic industries in Indonesia's future.
Uno said the sector’s contribution to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product nears 4%.
In addition, it has generated employment for approximately 24 million people./.