World Thailand doubles efforts to prevent call scams Thailand's Digital Economy and Society Ministry has announced that any telephone number with more than 100 calls per day will be suspended in a bid to combat call scams.

World Indonesia prepares 1 mln hectares to construct sugar factories The Indonesian Government is preparing 1 million hectares of land in Papua for investors interested in building sugar factories, with a view to helping the country achieve sugar self-sufficiency, Agriculture Minister Andi Amran Sulaiman said on December 12.

World Thailand expands visa-free entry for Japanese businessmen The Thai cabinet on December 12 approved the extension of the 30-day visa-free entry for Japanese tourists with business visits, helping facilitate investment.

World China press spotlights development of Vietnam – China ties The State visit to Vietnam by General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping on December 12-13 is expected to develop the Vietnam – China relations to a new high, according to the Global Times, an English-language publication under the CPC’s flagship newspaper - People’s Daily.