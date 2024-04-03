Indonesia spots Sumatran tiger wandering on road (Photo: antaranews.com)

Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesia’s Bengkulu-Lampung Natural Resources Conservation Agency (BKSDA) has confirmed that a Sumatran tiger had been seen wandering on the Tanggamus-Krui Pesisir Barat bypass road in Lampung Province.

The agency's head for Lampung's Conservation Region III, Joko Susilo said that a person passing through the Sanggi Bengkunat Road in the Bukit Barisan Selatan National Park's area captured a video of the tiger. It was the second time for those passing through the road section of the west coast of the Trans Sumatra Highway to spot a tiger.

He revealed that the tiger that was quite recently spotted wandering was similar to the one a local resident recorded on video on February 9, 2024. He added that the BKSDA will make mitigation efforts to respond to the sightings. The agency still awaits detailed information and will coordinate with a team of personnel on the ground.

ANTARA news agency reported earlier that several tiger attacks had occurred in West Lampung District, Lampung province, in February and March this year. In March, a resident of Sukamarga village in Suoh sub-district, West Lampung district, survived a Sumatran tiger's attack though he suffered serious injuries on his head.

According to West Lampung Police Chief Adjunct Sen. Coms, Samanan, 41, was admitted to Liwa Public Hospital for medical treatment after being attacked while working on his farmland. He fought off the tiger that attacked him and managed to escape. In February this year, two local residents were killed by Sumatran tigers.

Sumatran tigers, the smallest of all tigers, are currently a critically endangered species only found on Sumatra, Indonesia's second-largest island.



Tigers are on the brink of extinction owing to deforestation, poaching, and conflicts between wild animals and local people due to their dwindling habitats./.