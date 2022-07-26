Indonesia targets top place at 11th ASEAN Para Games
At the ceremony (Photo: https://en.tempo.co/)Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia held a send-off ceremony for its sport delegation to the 11th ASEAN Para Games (APG) in Surakarta city, Central Java province, on July 25.
Speaking at the ceremony, Minister of Youth and Sports Zainudin Amali expressed his hope that all members of the delegation will do their best to bring home medals.
While highlighting the "extraordinary" achievements made by local Paralympic athletes in recent times, the minister said he hoped that the host country will top the ranking at this year’s event.
Amali also pledged to give support to the Paralympic sports under the direction of President Joko Widodo, who has enacted a policy of equality between disabled and non-disabled athletes.
Meanwhile, head of the delegation Andi Herman said Indonesia sent 539 athletes of 14 sports and officials to APG 11.
All athletes are currently in good health and ready to compete at the event, he affirmed, adding that Indonesia aims to become the overall champion with 104 gold medals at APG 2022.
With 14 sports, APG 11 is scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 7.
It is expected to draw the participation of 1,500 athletes from 11 Southeast Asian countries, comprising Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Cambodia, Myanmar, Timor-Leste, Brunei, Laos, Vietnam, and host Indonesia./.