Indonesia tightens rule on travellers in COVID-19 response
The Transportation Ministry of Indonesia has issued a new regulation on Indonesians and foreigners travelling by air for tourism in efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Passengers wait to handle procedures at Ngurah Rai airport of Indonesia. (Photo: AFP/VNA)Jakarta (VNA) – The Transportation Ministry of Indonesia vas issued a new regulation on Indonesians and foreigners travelling by air for tourism in efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Under the rule that took effect on February 3, Indonesian and foreign nationals entering or exiting the country for tourism purposes cannot use Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in the suburbs of Jakarta.
Instead, they are only allowed to use three airports, namely I Gusti Ngurah Rai in Bali, Hang Nadim in Batam, and Raja Haji Fisabilillah in Tanjung Pinang, Novie Riyanto, director general for civil aviation at the ministry, said on February 6.
Foreign tourists coming to Indonesia must produce a short-visit visa or other entry permits under current regulations, have health insurance with minimum coverage of 25,000 USD, and show proof of paid room booking.
The official said the Transportation Ministry will monitor air transport operators and travellers while airlines have to provide lists of passengers and crew members for authorised forces at airports./.