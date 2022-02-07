World Malaysia's rubber exports top 15 billion USD in 2021 Malaysia’s rubber exports continued to record strong growth in 2021, climbing to 64.61 billion ringgit (about 15.5 billion USD), according to Khairuddin Rahim, Deputy Executive Director Malaysia Investment Development Authority (MIDA), adding that the figure was 25.84 billion and 43.64 billion ringgit, respectively, in 2019 and 2020.

World Indonesia’s digital transformation can be driven via four main sectors The acceleration of digital transformation in Indonesia can be driven through four main sectors, namely digital infrastructure, digital government, digital economy, and digital society, according to the Ministry of Communication and Informatics.

World Thailand’s investment pledges hike in 2021 The Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) has announced that the combined value of foreign and local applications for investment promotion in 2021 totaled 642.7 billion baht (19.5 billion USD), up 59 percent annually, boosted mainly by FDI in Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) industries as well as the continued buildup of the power generation sector.