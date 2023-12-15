An officer monitors traffic at several road intersections equipped with AI-powered CCTV at the Network Operation Center (NOS) of the Jakarta Transportation Agency, in Jakarta. (Photo: antaranews.com)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia will soon issue a regulation on the utilisation of artificial intelligence (AI), according to Indonesian Minister of Communication and Informatics Budi Arie Setiadi.

Budi said that the regulation can be issued either as a minister's regulation or a circular letter, adding that while designing the regulation, the government will factor in the risks associated with the use of AI-powered products and services.

He emphasised that the regulation will be issued to protect democracy, the rule of law, as well as fundamental rights, such as freedom of speech, while simultaneously attracting investment and encouraging innovation.



He stated that Indonesia is not rejecting technological development.

“What we are trying to do is regulate the technology so we can suppress its likely negative impacts," he explained.

In November, Deputy Minister of Communication and Informatics Nezar Patria stated that his ministry will launch a regulation on AI in December.

Meanwhile, the Director General of the ministry’s Information and Public Communication, Usman Kansong, reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring that AI is not misused while supporting its development./.



In November, Deputy Minister of Communication and Informatics, Nezar Patria, stated that his ministry would launch a regulation on AI in December.



Director General of Information and Public Communication at the Ministry of Communication and Informatics, Usman Kansong, reiterated in the same month that the government's commitment to ensuring that AI is not misused, while supporting its development./.