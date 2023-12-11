World TikTok to invest 1.5 billion USD in Indonesia's GoTo group Chinese short-video platform TikTok on December 11 announced an investment of 1.5 billion USD in GoTo technology firm of Indonesia following an agreement to restart its shopping app in the Southeast Asian country.

World Malaysia targets 10,000 digital economy entrepreneurs Malaysia is set to improve digital economy centres to achieve the target of 10,000 digital economy entrepreneurs nationwide next year, with a focus on young people.

World Indonesian minister urges youngsters to participate in energy transition process Young generation plays an important role in the energy transition process in Indonesia as well as the Association of Southeast Asian Nation (ASEAN), Secretary General of the Indonesian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Dadan Kusdiana, has said.

World Vietnamese economy offers unique opportunity for investors: Website As Vietnam's economy is rapidly expanding, outpacing their ASEAN peers, it presents a unique opportunity for investors, said an article published on the Israeli-based financial market news site seekingalpha.com.