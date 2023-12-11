Indonesia to tighten security during Christmas, New Year holidays
The National Police (Polri) of Indonesia will deploy 70,350 officers and soldiers to ensure security nationwide during the Christmas and New Year celebrations through Operation Lilin (Candle) 2023, which will last from December 22, 2023, to January 2, 2024.
Indonesian Military (TNI) Commander General Agus Subiyanto (second, left) and National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo (left) during the Cross-Sectoral Coordination Meeting for Lilin Operation in Jakarta, December 7, 2023. (Photo: Antara)Jakarta (VNA) - The National Police (Polri) of Indonesia will deploy 70,350 officers and soldiers to ensure security nationwide during the Christmas and New Year celebrations through Operation Lilin (Candle) 2023, which will last from December 22, 2023, to January 2, 2024.
According to Police Chief Commissioner Nurul Azizah, who is also Head of Public Information of Polri, said that among the 70,350 personnel, 988 will be deployed from the Police Headquarters in Jakarta, while the remaining officers will be drawn from regional police forces across the country.
The police will also invite other institutions to take part in the campaign, such as the Indonesian Armed Forces (TNI), the Ministry of Transportation, the Ministry of Health, and local governments, she stated.
In addition, as many as 52,414 personnel from related agencies will also be involved, she said, adding that the number of personnel may increase depending on operational demands./.