The defense ministers of ASEAN member countries and ASEAN Secretary General Kao Kim Hourn pose for a group photo at the 17th ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) in Jakarta on November 15. (Photo: antaranews.com)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia's Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto on November 15 called on other member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to help Myanmar find a peaceful and durable solution to the current situation.

Addressing the 17th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) in Jakarta, the minister said that as ASEAN chair, Indonesia supports Myanmar's efforts to find a peaceful and durable solution and promote harmonious reconciliation.

As the world is facing a series of security challenges, including emerging traditional and non-traditional issues, Prabowo emphasized that ADMM plays a very important role in overcoming the challenges through meaningful dialogue, exchange of ideas and promotion of partnerships based on the principles of mutual trust, transparency and cooperation./.