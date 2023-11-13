World Indonesia to extend incentives for EVs next year The Indonesian Government is planning to extend fiscal incentives for electric vehicles (EVs), especially electric motorcycles, to the next year with support levels equivalent to this year, said Deputy Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Rachmat Kaimuddin.

World Malaysia’s agro-food sector boasts significant potential Malaysia’s agro-food sector continues to record growth despite the uncertainty of both global and domestic economic markets, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said in a speech launching the 2023 National Farmers, Breeders and Fishermen's Day.

World Thailand to launch “safety sandbox” to serve tourists The "Safety Phuket Island Sandbox" will officially begin on November 26 at Pa Tong beach and Walking Street in Muang district as part of the Thai Public Health Ministry’s pilot scheme to promote health and safety for tourists.