Indonesian election commission confirms presidential candidates
Indonesia’s election commission KPU has announced the three pairs of candidates who will run to succeed President Joko Widodo and Vice President Ma'ruf Amin in next year’s elections.
Anies Baswedan and Muhaimin Iskandar, Ganjar Pranowo and Mahfud MD, and Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka have been declared eligible as presidential and vice presidential candidate pairs for the simultaneous elections in 2024, KPU Commissioner Idham Holik told a news conference on November 13.
Vying for the Muslim-majority country's top office are former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan, former Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo, and defence minister and former special forces general Prabowo Subianto. Their respective running mates are Chairman of the Islamist National Awakening Party (PKB) Iskandar, chief security minister Mahfud, and mayor of Surakarta city Raka.
The official campaign period starts on November 28, but the presidential hopefuls have already embarked on nationwide tours seeking support from voters.
Up to 205 million people will head to the polls on February 14, 2024, to vote for one of the candidates. The next president will be sworn in October 2024, the commission said./.
