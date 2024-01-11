Indonesia was the first Southeast Asian nation to set up diplomatic ties with Vietnam.

The bilateral friendship has been continuously nurtured by generations of leaders and peoples.

The visit to Vietnam from January 11-13 by Indonesian President Joko Widodo is expected to deepen Vietnam-Indonesia cooperation.

Along with political ties, economic collaboration and trade is described as a bright spot in bilateral relations.

Currently, Indonesia is Vietnam’s third biggest trade partner in ASEAN, while the latter is the former’s fourth largest.

Two-way trade increased from 8.2 billion USD in 2020 to 14.1 billion USD in 2022, and was estimated at over 12 billion USD last year. The two countries are striving for 15 billion USD in two-way trade by 2028.

The traditional and trusted friendship is a solid foundation for the Vietnam-Indonesia strategic partnership to look toward the future, and become more substantive and effective in all fields.

During the President’s visit, the two sides are scheduled to exchange views on fields of shared concern such as promoting trade and investment, and cooperating in energy transition and development of green and digital economy, electric vehicle manufacturing, and hi-tech agriculture, contributing to further tightening the Vietnam-Indonesia strategic partnership./.

VNA