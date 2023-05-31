VIFA President Tran Minh Hung speaks at the event. (Photo: vov.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Indonesian Embassy in Vietnam and the Vietnam-Indonesia Friendship Association (VIFA) held an event in Hanoi on May 31 to introduce Indonesia’s traditional fabric dyeing technique called Batik.

Considered one of the cultural symbols of Indonesia, Batik is a traditional wax-resist dyeing and printing technique on fabric. Several historical records trace the origin of Batik back to the Srivijaya empire in Indonesia through trade activities with the Tang Dynasty of China.

On October 2, 2009, Batik was recognised by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, and Indonesia also designated the day as National Batik Day.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, VIFA President Tran Minh Hung said the event was part of cultural exchange activities to enhance mutual understanding between the two countries' people on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the Vietnam-Indonesia strategic partnership (2013-2023).

Young Vietnamese participants had a chance to experience each stage of creating Batik fabric, such as sketching with pencils, drawing with wax and dyeing. They also drew patterns on fabric with wax under the guidance of experienced Batik artist Ira Ratna Handayani.

Three most beautifully drawn fabric pieces were also honoured./.