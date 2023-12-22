World Malaysia maintains trade surplus in 43rd consecutive month Malaysia maintained its trade surplus in November, valued at 12.41 billion MYR (2.68 billion USD), making it the 43rd consecutive month of trade surplus.

World Thailand aims to reduce road accidents during New Year holidays Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health has set a target to reduce road accidents during the upcoming New Year holidays by 5%, by emphasising the message: no drinking and driving.

World Malaysia prioritises addressing energy needs Malaysia’s state-owned Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) has released its 2024-2026 Activity Outlook, outlining forecast activities which call for greater collaboration with oil and gas service and equipment (OGSE) providers to ensure energy demand is met while ramping up its clean energy initiatives.