Chief of the National Police (Polri), General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi, and commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI), General Agus Subiyanto, inspecting a train at Senen Station, Jakarta, on Saturday (April 6, 2024). (Photo:antaranews.com)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian Chief of the National Police (Polri) General Listyo Sigit Prabowo assured of the safety of train travel during Eid al-Fitr homecoming period after a review of Senen Station, Jakarta on April 6.

He noted that so far, he has not received information on the risks of crime cases during the Eid exodus and stressed that police personnel on duty in areas the exodus travelers will pass through are ready to provide security.



During the visit, Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi asked state-run railway company Indonesian Railways Company (KAI) to anticipate bad weather-triggered landslides likely to occur on routes crossed by Eid homecoming travelers, such as roads in southern Java. He also instructed the company to ensure that all service posts erected along train routes are functioning properly.



According to a survey carried out by the Ministry of Transportation, 193.6 million people are projected to participate in the homecoming exodus to celebrate Eid al-Fitr.

During the peak holiday of Eid 2024 (from March 31 to April 21), the KAI plans to provide 1,688 long-distance train trips with an average of 77 trips a day, an increase of 11% compared to 2023. Trains departing from Jakarta central station alone can transport an average of more than 43,800 people per day./.