Illustrative photo (Photo: antaranews.com)

Jakarta (VNA) – The State Logistics Agency of Indonesia (Bulog) has announced that 22 million families in the country will benefit from the government’s rice assistance in 2024.

Bulog's Public Relations and Institutional Affairs Manager Tomi Wijaya stated that earlier, the number of beneficiary families was 21.4 million. The figure was then updated by the Coordinating Ministry for Human Development and Culture for the assistance programme in 2024.

Wijaya added that the rice assistance distribution will be continued until March 2024. The rice assistance is sourced from the government rice reserves (CBP), and each beneficiary receives 10 kg of rice each month. It is expected that Indonesian President Joko Widodo will consider extending the assistance until June 2024.

Speaking at a media discussion event last week, Wijaya said that if the state budget is sufficient, the rice assistance programme can be realised until the next six months. Each beneficiary family will receive 10 kg of rice monthly.

According to Bulog, it ensured that the stock of CBP to meet needs during the 2023 Christmas and 2024 New Year is safe.

Currently, the agency has secured 1.4 million tonnes of rice. Furthermore, the stock will be increased by the government's imported rice.

The rice stock of 1.4 million tonnes will also be used for rice assistance distribution that will last until next year to maintain price stability in the community.

Bulog had made contracts to secure an additional stock of 1 million tonnes of rice out of the additional quota for imports mandated by the government in late 2023, namely 1.5 million tonnes.

Throughout 2023, Bulog has distributed 1.4 million tonnes of rice under the rice assistance programme./.