Illustrative image (Photo: Antara)

Jakarta (VNA) - Statistics Indonesia (BPS) has forecast the nation's rice production will reach 32.07 million tonnes this year, up 2.29% as compared to 31.36 million tonnes reached in 2021.



Deputy for BPS Statistics of Distribution and Services Setianto said the October-December output is estimated at 5.9 million tonnes, up 15.12% from the same period last year.



Based on production per island, Java island contributes the most as compared to other islands, with a total contribution of 56.12%, or 18 million tonnes, of which 31.07% of the production is in East Java.



Earlier on August 15, Indonesia's Ministry of Agriculture said the country had stopped importing edible rice due to ample supplies, and only imported rice for industrial purposes./.